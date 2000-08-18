Japanese Bank to Arrange Loans for South Korean Highway

TEHRAN Japan's Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank Ltd.

said Friday it had won the right to arrange syndicated loans worth $650 million to help finance a major highway construction project in South Korea.

According to an AFP report, the major city bank, along with South Korea's state-owned Industrial Bank of Korea, will lead a syndicate of financial institutions to arrange financing for the $2.4 billion project, a statement said.

The rest of the money will come from the South Korean government and bond issues, it said.

"The loans will be made in both won and foreign currencies, and Dai-Ichi will be in charge of the foreign currency side while Industrial Bank of Korea will handle the won-denominated loans," the statement said.

The planned highway will connect the southern South Korean Port of Pusan with Taegu, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Pusan. It is due to be completed by 2005.

