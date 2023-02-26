Whether you're baking some cakes in advance or just have some leftovers lying around, you might need to keep the cake fresh overnight. Regardless of what type of cake you have, these methods will help you perfectly store it and keep it as fresh as when it came out of the oven.

How to store a cake overnight

The best method you can use to keep the cake fresh is to fully cover it from the air. This means placing it in an airtight container, or wrapping it with plastic wrap or foil. I personally strongly recommend using an airtight container since plastic wrap or foil wrap might not fully keep air away from your cake.

How to store an unfrosted cake overnight

Unfrosted cake can be stored both outside at room temperature and in the refrigerator. If your room temperature tends to be warm, you may want to skip the risk and keep your cake in the refrigerator. Once again to remind you, your cake is best off fully covered, preferably in an airtight container.

How to store a frosted cake

To store a buttercream cake overnight, use plastic wrap to cover all areas of your cake. Make sure to store it at room temperature in a container. If your cake is frosted with cream cheese or ganache, make sure to cover it and keep it in an airtight container in the fridge.

Covering your cake prevents the air from making it dry. Buttercream is okay to stay at room temperature. However, cream and cream cheese are much more sensitive and need to be refrigerated.

How to store cut cake overnight

In many situations, you might end up with a cake that has a slice or few cut out of it. There are two ways to keep cake fresh overnight when cut, depending on whether it has frosting or no frosting.

If your cut cake has frosting, you can simply place a layer of plastic wrap on each of the two open surfaces of the cake's sponge. After this, make sure to place your cake in a cake keeper before refrigerating it. This will perfectly stop your cake from going dry.

If your cake has no frosting, you can either go ahead with the previous method or just wrap your cake altogether! If you choose the previous method, make sure to still use a cake keeper or an upside-down bowl.

This will keep it as clean and fresh as possible.





How to store a cake without a container

The best way to store a cake without a container is to go ahead with plastic wrap or foil. To make sure your cake is fully covered, try a layer of plastic wrap first and then cover it up with foil.

If you don't have plastic wrap or foil, there are still some ways to save your cake! The alternative is to protect your cake from dust, hair, or anything else in the atmosphere. To do this, you can either use a cake keeper or an upside-down bowl, depending on the size of your cake/slice.

How to store cake layers overnight

Storing cake layers is perfect for assembling them the next day without having to bake them. To do so, first, wrap each layer separately with plastic wrap, and then cover each layer fully with foil. This stops any air from getting to your cakes and making them dry. Keep your cake layers in the refrigerator overnight. If you are planning to store some layers in advance for future, days, weeks, or months, you can simply store your cake layers in the freezer, and they will last for up to three months!





How to keep cupcakes fresh

Similar to any cake, you might be making cupcakes in advance, or saving some leftovers for a later time. It's best to store your cupcakes separately, which ensures no air gets to them. This is the most effective way to store your cupcakes, one that I personally use every day!

1. Wrap each cupcake separately with plastic wrap, fully covering it.

2. Wrap the cupcakes with foil in groups of four, not squishing them too hard against each other, but still as close as possible.

3. Finally, place them in an airtight container, and you're all good to go!

When refrigerated, your cupcakes will stay fresh for up to 5 days. However, in the freezer, your cupcakes can last up to three months!

How long will the cake last in the refrigerator?

In the refrigerator, cake without frosting will last for 6-7 days, with the right storing techniques. If your cake has buttercream, it will last 3-4 days in the refrigerator. Cakes with ganache or cream cheese will only last 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

How long will the cake last outside the refrigerator?

Outside the refrigerator, cakes without frosting will easily last 4-5 days if you cover them, and up to 2 days if you don't. Cakes with buttercream will be good for up to 2 days outside the refrigerator. For cream cheese and ganache cakes, I recommend you don't even hesitate about leaving them in the refrigerator!

