Zimbabwe Targets 229 More Farms for Seizure

HARARE Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's government said on Friday it would seize 229 more farms to resettle blacks, bringing to 3,270 the number of white-owned farms targeted for its controversial land reform program.

Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Joseph Made said the properties were in advanced stages of processing for gazetting, acquisition and resettlement.

Farmers can scrutinize the acquisition plan at the Lands Ministry's offices around the country until September 17.

"Any owner or occupier or any other person who has an interest or right in the said land and who wishes to object to the proposed compulsory acquisition may lodge the same in writing with my ministry," Made said.

Last week the government began settling black families on 200 farms. The owners backed down from taking legal action.

The government plans to relocate peasants on about 100 farms in each of Zimbabwe's eight provinces before the onset of the rainy season in about two months' time.

The country's main opposition Movement for Democratic for Change (MDC) warned on Thursday that the government would plunge Zimbabwe into worse chaos if it took illegal steps to implement its "fast track" resettlement program.

Mugabe says he plans to acquire nearly half the 12 million hectares (30 million acres) owned by about 4,500 white farmers.

Critics said that besides damaging agriculture by handing land over to peasants ill-equipped to fully utilize it, the program will also displace about 500,000 black farm workers and their families.

Self-styled veterans of Zimbabwe's 1970s war of independence have, with Mugabe's blessing, invaded almost 1,000 white farms since February, disrupting agricultural activity.

On Friday the Commercial Farmers Union, grouping about 4,500 mainly white farmers, said one of its members was threatened with death by war veterans in the southeastern district of Chipinge if he did not stop ridging on his tobacco lands.

At least 31 people, mostly opposition supporters and including five white farmers, were killed during the farm invasions and a wave of violence across Zimbabwe before the June general election that Mugabe's ZANU-PF Party narrowly won.

(Reuter)