Without Iran will the world will never be safe, top general says

TEHRAN - Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC chief, said on Monday that the world will not be safe without Iran’s will to ensure security.

Speaking to a group of IRGC commanders of Khuzestan province as well as provincial governors in Abadan, the IRGC head noted that “we realize that the world won’t be safe without Iran’s will to safeguard security.”

“We have noticed that the opponents are attempting to distance our youth from prior accomplishments as we are continuously keeping an eye on their efforts. No country can be completely divorced from its history,” the major general continued.

General Salami went on to says, “Our youth do not know Europe and they do not know America well. Today, in the war in Ukraine, the Europe has started an uproar against Iran by accusing us.”

Who stocked Iraq with chemical weapons? he enquired, saying, “You were the one who gave Saddam chemical weapons to use against Iranian youths, many of whom received treatment in European hospitals.”

“Westerners killed millions of Iranians by famine and exiled the Shah of Iran and replaced him with another Shah,” General Salami said.

The top commander noted, “We can also increase the range of our weapons,” adding, “These days Europe has a leading role in sanctioning Iran while we can launch a big economic war against them.”

He cautioned that two things—oil and security—keep Europe alive, advising them to exercise caution and avoid putting themselves in danger.