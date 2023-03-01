Fatemeh Rashidi named Iran’s women volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Rashidi was named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s national volleyball team.

She replaced Italian coach Alessandra Campedelli in the position.

Campedelli was named as head coach of Iran’s women’s volleyball team in January 2022 on a one-year contract but the federation did not renew her deal.

Iran’s women’s volleyball team will have to participate at the FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup, 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship and 2022 Asian Games.