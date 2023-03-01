UNESCO-designated Shazdeh Garden to close for four days for repairs

TEHRAN – Shazdeh Garden, a World Heritage site in Mahan of Kerman province, southern Iran, is set to be closed for four days due to structural repairs.

The Qajar era garden, which is situated near a barren desert, will be closed from March 4 to 7 to allow for maintenance work to be carried out, Kerman’s tourism chief Freydoun Fa’ali said on Wednesday.

Last September, the official noted 200 billion rials (some $690,000) had been allocated to improve the tourism infrastructure in Shazdeh Garden. “The project is expected to bring more satisfaction to visitors and help attract further sightseers.”

Many visitors consider Shazdeh Garden a miracle due to its location. Apart from the beauties of the garden, a two-story mansion in the western and eastern parts of the garden perfectly represents Persian architecture. The main material used in them is brick, and the art of tiling is easy to recognize.

The Persian Garden, which includes Shazdeh Garden and eight other counterparts with significant architectural, traditional, and cultural elements, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2011.

Iranian gardens have been regarded as a symbolic representation of paradise on Earth for millennia because they combine the beauty of art and architecture with the magic of nature.

A typical Persian garden weaves natural elements with artificial components to embody the idea of creating a paradise on earth through artistic, philosophical, figurative, and religious visions.

AFM