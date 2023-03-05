ITC SME Trade Academy provides trade courses in Farsi

TEHRAN – The head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said his organization is collaborating with International Trade Centre (ITC)’s SME Trade Academy to provide trade courses in Farsi to Iranian businessmen.

According to Alireza Peyman-Pak, TPO has translated some courses provided by ITC SME Trade Academy into Farsi in order to make them accessible through the academy’s online platform, the TPO portal reported.

So far two courses have been translated and are available on the mentioned platform titled “Financing Your Business” and “Innovation for Success: A Guide for Entrepreneurs” for which over 750 Iranian businessmen and entrepreneurs have applied.

EF/MA