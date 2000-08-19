Azeri President Calls For Expansion of Tehran-Baku Relations

TEHRAN The President of Azerbaijan Gaidar Aliyev called for expansion of bilateral ties between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Aliyev made the call at Baku Airport prior to his departure for Ukraine.

"As I have mentioned time and again, my policy, as the president of Azerbaijan, is based on expansion of all-out cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Azeri State TV announced Friday night that Aliyev will pay an official visit to Tehran in late September 2000.

