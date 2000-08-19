Bush Slams Gore, Says He Would Continue Clinton Era

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush vowed on Friday to defeat Democratic rival Al Gore in his home state and said a Gore presidency would mean "four more years of Clinton-Gore".

Bush told his first campaign rally since the Democratic Convention that Gore's nomination acceptance speech on Thursday night contained a laundry list of "new promises ... to cover up old failures." "This November Texas and Tennessee are going to be in the Bush-Cheney column ... the conventions are over and the battle lines are clearly drawn, and the voters have a clear choice," Bush said with vice presidential running mate Richard Cheney at his side.

"They've got one candidate who wants four more years of finger pointing, politicizing and blaming, a candidate who will pit one group of people against another, a candidate who wants to wage class warfare to get ahead," Bush told the rally.

He said he had a different view. "A leader is somebody who finds common ground." Training his attack on Gore's speech, he said, "last night we heard a laundry list of new promises which I thought was an attempt to cover up old failures a long list of promises without priorities, a list of promises without purpose or vision." "As much as he tried to separate himself from the squandered opportunities of his own administration, the vice president's speech reminds us of the fundamental choice in this election.

Will we prolong four more years of Clinton-Gore or will we give America a fresh start?" he said.

Speaking earlier to reporters on his plane, Bush said the speech was a reminder the Clinton administration had failed to show progress on issues such as social security and medicare.

But he said it was unfair to Gore that news of a renewed grand jury probe of President Bill Clinton in connection with the Monica Lewinsky affair was leaked just hours before Gore took the convention stage, adding the leak was "not right." He equated it with a preelection leak in 1992 as his father president George Bush was seeking reelection of an independent counsel's report in the Iran-Contra arms-for-hostages scandal.

"Somebody did the same thing to my dad about three days before the election in 1992, and I didn't appreciate it then and I don't appreciate it now," Bush said. "I don't think it's fair to the vice president (Gore)." Asked whether Gore had come across as his own man in his speech in Los Angeles, Bush said, "Sure, he was standing on his own two feet." But he hedged when asked whether Gore had fully emerged from Clinton's shadow: "It's not whether I buy it or not, it's whether the American people buy it." He dismissed polls that showed Gore gaining support, saying a truer picture of the campaign would emerge next month.

A Challenge in Gore's Home State By coming to Memphis, Bush tossed a highly visible challenge in Gore's face. Clinton and Gore won Tennessee, with 11 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win the presidency, in 1992 and 1996 but failed to capture a majority of voters.

Bush has scheduled a rally in Dallas on Friday aimed at showing he can also draw big support and win in his home state, which has the third highest number of electoral votes, 32.

Several thousand people attended the Memphis rally and cheered whenever Bush attacked Gore or outlined his own agenda of education reforms, military rebuilding and tax cuts.

The Texas governor contrasted Gore's vow to make campaign finance reform his top priority with his own pledge to improve education.

"That's fine, except he's a little short of credibility on the issue," he said, alluding to Gore's role in controversial 1996 Democratic fund-raising practices.

Bush is to highlight proposals for native American education in New Mexico on Saturday.

He said he looked forward to debating tax and spending issues in debates with Gore.

The Bush campaign on Thursday proposed three debates among presidential candidates and two among vice presidential candidates and said it wanted to discuss formats with various organizations.

Bush denied on Friday that he was trying to circumvent a bipartisan commission on presidential debates that has recommended three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate. "No, I just want to have five debates. I want to have a format that people will listen to and pay attention to," he responded.

(Reuter)