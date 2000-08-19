Indian President Deplores Growth of Violence

NEW DELHI India's president took a swipe on Monday, August 14 at the links between criminals and politicians, and warned that the tolerance of different faiths and ideologies which has kept the country together was breaking down.

In a hard-hitting speech, Kocheril Raman Narayanan complained that 53 years after winning independence from Britain India was still plagued by poverty, ignorance, disease and superstition.

"Our policies, programs, five-year plans and other developmental efforts as reflected in our economic liberalization have not been adequate enough to ensure basic needs to our vast millions even after more than five decades of independence," he said.

But Narayanan, the country's first low-caste president, saved most of the invective of his traditional Independence Day eve speech for the "growth of violence" in society.

"... Crime and violence and the links between criminals, politicians and important people in society has become almost an unholy alliance," he said.

"Criminals are being glamorized by the media and are treated as if they are the new heroes of our society," he said, adding that it was time society and the government asserted their authority over the "daredevil heroes of crime and banditry".

He made no direct reference to the recent kidnapping of cult movie star Rajkumar by a notorious bandit, whose evasion of security forces in the forests of southern India has spawned dozens of breathless newspaper reports.

Cementing Force of Society Breaking Down The left-leaning president said the tolerance which has been a cementing force of India's complex pluralistic society is showing signs of breaking down, often resulting in violence.

Again, he made no specific reference to any incidents.

There has been a spurt of violence in recent years against India's Christian minority. Leaders of the 23 million-strong Christian community link the development to the arrival in power of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Narayanan said a resurgence of old superstitions meant that child marriages are now common in some areas, "receiving publicity in the sensation-crazy sections of our media", and complained that women are still treated as "less than human".

"... There are dark clouds of prejudice and callous unconcern hanging over our society with regard to the problem of rape and atrocities on women," he said.

"Since neither conscience nor common sense is responding to this tragic problem, should not the lawmakers rewrite the laws so that a deterrent against such crimes exist in society?" Narayanan said India wanted to live in peaceful coexistence with all nations, especially its neighbors, but it would have to be prepared to defend its unity and integrity.

Tension has been running high recently between archrivals India and Pakistan, which have fought three wars since 1947.

(Reuter)