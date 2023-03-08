Diplomat says Iran takes into account concerns of women

TEHRAN - Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said the Islamic Republic takes into account the “concerns voiced” by its women and girls and considers it as one of its “top priorities”.

Addressing a UN meeting entitled “Women, Peace, and Security: Towards the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of Resolution 1325 (2000)” in New York late on Tuesday, Ershadi said Iran believes that there is always room for “protecting and promoting women's human rights.”

The female diplomat said Iran has made “significant progress” in its efforts to empower women and will make endeavors to promote their status.

Following is the full text of Ershadi’s statement to the meeting:

Armed conflicts have devastating and disproportionate effects on women and girls, who are often the primary victims of violence, displacement, and human rights abuses. They also face economic hardships, limited access to healthcare and education, and increased vulnerability and marginalization.

To prevent and defuse violent conflicts, underlying causes such as terrorism, violent extremism, foreign occupation, and interference must be addressed.

Similarly, women's involvement in conflict prevention and resolution is crucial as they bring unique perspectives and experiences. They should be also at the forefront of development, peace, and security.

Therefore, the international community should use diplomacy and dialogue to find political solutions to conflict hotspots and engage women in all stages of the peace process.

In this regard, the Security Council has recognized the need to protect women in conflict situations and their empowerment in conflict prevention and resolution.

In our volatile region, women's empowerment and development are crucial despite the region's instability.

Women and girls in Afghanistan have been severely impacted by recent ban restrictions and it is essential that the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan honor their obligations to ensure women's access to education, work, and political participation.

In Palestine, foreign occupation is the most significant threat to the security of Palestinian women and girls, particularly in Gaza, where they are the main victim of a long-standing blockade and Israeli regime bombing. The Council should compel the Israeli regime to end its occupation of Palestine, lift the inhumane blockade of Gaza, and stop its crimes against women and girls.

While women's issues are discussed in the context of peace and security when they are related to armed conflicts, it is important to recognize that these issues are the responsibility of other UN bodies such as the General Assembly and ECOSOC.

The Security Council should address such issues that directly affect international peace and security and collaborate with other UN bodies to ensure that women's issues are effectively addressed.

In conclusion, Madam. President, my delegation categorically rejects unjustified references made to Iran at this meeting by certain Member States.

Iranian women are active in various fields, including science, education, and politics, and play a crucial role in society.

“Iranian women are active in various fields, including science, education, and politics, and play a crucial role in society.”

Despite facing challenges, such as the inhumane unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran remains committed to promoting women's rights and has made significant progress in empowering women.

As a responsible member state, Iran recognizes that there is always room for improvement in terms of protecting and promoting women's human rights.

We continue to work to empower Iranian women and girls and to ensure that their rights are upheld while actively taking into account the concerns voiced by our women and girls. This is one of our top priorities, and we'll endeavor to make progress in it.

Madam. President, against this backdrop, we must address the double standards and political hypocrisy of certain states that selectively apply international law and human rights to advance their political interests. These states often use UN platforms to push their agenda while remaining silent when it comes to the human rights violations and atrocities committed against Palestinian women and girls by the Israeli regime.

It is concerning that these certain states shamelessly support the Israeli regime’s apartheid policies as self-defense while disregarding the suffering and oppression of Palestinian women. Such political approaches can erode the credibility of the UN.

And finally, Madam. President, it is ironic that the Israeli apartheid regime attends such an important meeting and speaks about women's and girls' rights while Palestinian women and girls continue to suffer as a result of the decades-long occupation and the Israeli regime's colonial and apartheid policies and practices in the Occupied Palestine.

The representative of the Israeli regime should have spoken about the countless numbers of Palestinian women and girls who have been victims of her regime's atrocities in Gaza and other parts of occupied Palestine.



