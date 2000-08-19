Majlis to Debate Motion to Bar Police From Entering Universities

TEHRAN The Majlis is to table a motion that would bar military and Law Enforcement Forces from entering the universities.

The motion was laid for consideration before the outgoing Fifth Majlis after last June's Tehran University dormitory incident which resulted in grave consequences to life and property.

During the incident, triggered by the closure of the Persian daily Salam, security and law enforcement units and university students clashed in what is now considered one of the worst tragedies to hit the country since the victory of the revolution.

The clashes left one civilian killed and several students wounded.

The motion provides that military units may enter universities only at the request of the dean of the university, and upon the confirmation of the ministers of science, research and technology, and of health.

The Majlis is also to decide by secret ballot on Wednesday the fate of Tehran deputy-elects Qolam-Ali Haddad Adel and Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour and Arak deputy-elect Hassan Moradi whose credentials have not been so far approved by the Research Commission of Majlis.

The commission has rejected the credentials of Sonqor and Khalkhal deputies Barat-Ali Mohammadi and Seyed Motahhar Kazemi, respectively.

The Research Commission is due to review credentials of the deputies and to report the results to Majlis.

The Parliament will then make the final decision by secret balloting.

(IRNA)