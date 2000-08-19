100 Cities Face Drinking Water Shortage

SHAHRE-E KORD, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province Managing Director of Water Engineering and Sewerage Network Gholamreza Manuchehri said here Saturday that 100, out of 700 cities, are facing varying degrees of water shortages as a result of drought conditions throughout the country.

He however added, By employing innovative and up-to-date water related technologies, 90 percent of the country's population is immune to the water shortage.'' In addition, through wise investments, solid efforts and effective management many of the shortcomings in the current water situation have been resolved, Manuchehri declared.

He said if the drought had taken place several decades ago, the losses caused by migration, famine and other calamities would have much greater.

(IRNA)