Foreign Tourists Optimistic About Security Status in Iran

TEHRAN Security is among the criteria which play key role in making planning for macro investment to the extent that its weakening will diversely affect investment.

Such a criterion as one of the fundamental infrastructures in the tourism industry in the country has been facing various challenges although studies show that the coefficient of social security in Iran is higher than in most neighboring countries and the index for committing offenses and crimes is at an acceptable level as compared to Europe.

Normally, foreign tourists are reluctant to visit Iran in the fear that the country might not be a secure place.

Even if they do travel, due to the country's tight security measures, they limit the period of their stay to the minimum.

Experts in the tourism industry told IRNA that in an opinion poll conducted in 1990, 10 European citizens said the first word they could remember the moment they heard of Iran was the term terror'. But, he added, a recent opinion poll showed a basic change in such presumption.

It is also said that foreign insurance company would charge more from travelers who planned to visit Iran which added to the negative consequences of the issue given the high price of traveling to Iran.

To this end, the change in the outlook of the world toward Iran can help the country realize its developments aims with regard to the tourism industry.

According to a recent opinion poll conducted by the office of the research, education and planning deputy at Iran Touring and Tourism Organization (ITTO), the negative concepts about security coefficient in Iran has been corrected and presently foreign tourists are more optimistic about security in the country.

According to the same opinion poll, about 50 percent of foreign tourists who travelled Iran have assessed as average' the security coefficient in Iran as compared to other Third World countries.

Meanwhile, another 36 percent termed the security coefficient in Iran as thoroughly secure'.

The opinion poll, conducted in a mixed interview-questionnaire' process, questioned only those tourists who travelled Iran just to visit the country.

The outcome of the polls further reveals that negative outlooks on Iran's security status were developed merely on the basis of reports prepared by international news media.

According to the study, 40 percent of foreign tourists termed the country as fully secure' and another 48 percent as relatively secure' at the end of their visit to the country.

Almost hundred percent of the foreign tourists subject to the opinion poll assessed as minimum as possible the rate of physical violence' such as robbery and assault in Iran.

(IRNA)