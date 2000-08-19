82-Year-Old Pakistani Dies Shortly Before Sixth Marriage

ISLAMABAD A heart attack killed an 82-year-old Pakistani man just as he was about to marry for the sixth time, reports said Saturday.

Allah Dino and his marriage party had reached the bride's village near Sanghar in southern Sindh Province when his heart failed him in the oppressive heat, the Urdu newspaper Mashriq (east) reported. Dino's previous five wives all died, without leaving him a male heir.

The newspaper said the man was unwilling to enter into another marriage but relatives pressed him into it, saying God might be merciful this time and give him a son.

(DPA)