Iran to set up micro hotels

TEHRAN –Iranian authorities plan to launch micro hotels in the near future, an official with the tourism ministry has said.

A micro hotel is an achievement of technology in the field of accommodation with small dimensions and unique structures, Esmaeil Barat explained on Tuesday.

In addition to providing necessary facilities to serve tourists and travelers, they could contribute greatly to the development of the tourism sector, the official added.

They also could be set up in tourist complex airports and terminals where a fixed structure is not possible due to local conditions, he noted.

Tourists can use it to meet a significant portion of their accommodation needs, he mentioned.

Back in 2020, the tourism ministry announced that Iran would be trying to domestically make sophisticated capsule hotels to promote cheap and basic overnight accommodations for travelers.

Capsule or ‘pod’ hotels were initially developed in Japan as a way for budget travelers to have somewhere safe and affordable to sleep. Over the years capsule hotels have remained popular, but the experience of staying in one has dramatically changed, with pod hoteliers competing to provide guests with the most stylish and luxurious experience.

