Not a typical stereotyped book about the defenders of the shrine

As IBNA reported, considering that the author of this book is not well-known and most books about martyrs defending the shrine are similar and repetitive, you might not read it because you will think it has no new information.

Also, the name of the book seemed to be the most uncreative name that could be chosen for the book. But later, when you read the book, you will realize that even the choice of the name had a special philosophy and story!

The author of “Martyr Navid” is Marziye Etemadi, whose first book is the story of her disabled daughter, and a collection of stories about disabled people, called "Sixty" and "Butterflies Don't Cry" which were highly praised by the audience.

The author has such a successful track record that you are sure to enjoy this book. A powerful prose is at the heart of "Martyr Navid" without exaggeration. There is such professionalism in this prose as if it were written by someone who has read and lived with Saadi a thousand times and memorized Hafez's poems!

The first chapter brought another surprise, which was the choice of viewing angle between first person and second person. The author continues with this method until the end of the book and each of the narrators has a hypothetical audience to tell the story of martyr Navid.

When we talk to a grave, we are speaking with the person sleeping underneath, not with the grave itself! Giving the tombstone an independent character was one of the author's amazing creativities, and these choices give us a reason to refer to the martyr's will, memories, and notes, which we encounter in almost all chapters of the book.

Good and elegant prose is the most important feature of this book, but its disadvantage is that the uniformity of the text has made the tone and style of all narrations to be similar, and the narrators lack their own special tone. Some phrases are too poetic and most of the literature is written by the author rather than the narration of the narrator.

Another criticism to this book is that there were more stories from martyr Navid's friends about him in the book that are not seen.