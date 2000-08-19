Japan Isle Residents Dust Off From Eruption

TOKYO Residents of an island south of Tokyo dusted themselves off and braced for mudslides on Saturday after a volcanic blast sent a pillar of ash 8,000 meters (five miles) into the sky coating the island in a blanket of grey.

No one was injured in the Friday eruption on Miyakejima Island and many of the over 2,000 people evacuated to shelters headed home on Saturday to survey the damage and clear away ash. Residents trudged through streets ankle-deep in ash as they made their way home from rescue centers up to 20 cm (eight inches) of ash accumulated in some places. (Reuter)