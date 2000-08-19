Jolo Hostage Negotiations Fail, No Releases

JOLO, Philippines Negotiators seeking to win the release of a dozen foreign hostages in the southern Philippines returned empty-handed on Saturday and said talks with the Muslim rebel captors had failed.

"We will have to re-negotiate," Libyan envoy Rajab Azzarouq told reporters on his return after spending some six and a half hours in the lair of the Abu Sayyaf guerrillas on the southern Island of Jolo.

He gave no indication when talks would resume on ending the 17-week-old crisis. Azzarouq and other negotiators then left Jolo for the nearby city of Zamboanga, where European, Malaysian and South African diplomats whose nationals are involved and relatives of the victims had been waiting since morning.

"Four of the ambassadors had tears in their eyes. They were so optimistic...now it's so sombre," said an aide who passed the bad news to the envoys.

The sticking point was the guerrillas' refusal to free all the hostages in one go. Azzarouq said a release in batches was not acceptable since negotiators were under strict instructions from Philippine President Jospeh Estrada to bring them all back.

"It's all or nothing," said Azzarouq, a key player in the negotiations.

He said the rebels had made no new demands.

There was no new word on four other hostages allegedly freed on Friday. Governor Abdusakur Tan, the top civilian official on Jolo, said the three Malaysians and one Filipino had been handed over to an emissary on Friday night but had been unable to make their way from rebel territory to the main town.

A plane from Malaysia was at the small airport there to fly them to Zamboanga but left at dusk without the captives.

(Reuter)