Iraqi PM meets family members of Iranian martyrs

TEHRAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani received a delegation of families of the Iranian martyrs who died in the war against the terrorist ISIS group.

The Iranian delegation traveled to Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi Martyrs Foundation.

In his meeting with the family members of the Iranian martyrs, the Iraqi prime minister “expressed the appreciation of the Iraqi government and Iraqi people for the courage and sacrifice made by the martyrs in the war on terrorism. In that battle, the Iraqi and Iranian martyrs bled together in their honorable stand against the evil and barbarism of ISIS,” according to a statement by the office of the Iraqi prime minister.

According to the statement, al-Sudani highlighted the social, religious, and historical ties that unite the two friendly peoples, pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran had previously stood and still stands by Iraq in its war on terrorism, indicating that the honorable stand of those free martyrs is respected and appreciated by all Iraqis and all the forces of good in the world.

He also expressed the need to highlight the martyrs' stories of martyrdom that must be present in the collective memory of future generations.

“The delegation of families of the Iranian martyrs handed to the Prime Minister the banner of the shrine of Imam Ali al-Rida (peace be upon him); in appreciation of His Excellency's leadership,” the statement said.

The Iraqi prime minister honored the families of the martyrs to demonstrate respect and gratitude for their sacrifices.

The delegation included the vice President of Iran and the Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq. From the Iraqi side, the head of the Martyrs Foundation, Abdul- Ilah Al-Naili, and several officials attended the meeting.



