Norwegians Set to Demonstrate Against Neo-Nazis

OSLO The Oslo police put 300 extra officers on the streets of the capital city Saturday to keep order in the event of an expected neo-Nazi march and a planned anti-Nazi demonstration, news reports said.

The city authorities had turned down three times the neo-Nazi group's application for permission to march through the center of Oslo on August 19. Meanwhile, thousands of citizens representing 122 organizations, including all the political parties in the Norwegian Parliament, planned to hold an anti-Nazi demonstration in Oslo's central square, Youngstorget. (DPA)