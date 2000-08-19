Police Arrest 30 in Istanbul Prison Protest

ANKARA Istanbul police on Saturday took 30 people into custody, including a number of old women, during a protest against new prisons that are scheduled to be opened in the next few months, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Police moved in after the people from a prisoners' relatives help group attempted to make a press statement in Beyoglu, downtown Istanbul.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the past month over Justice Ministry plans to introduce new prisons for those convicted of crimes.

Those against the new prisons say they violate human rights charters due to the severe limitations on prisoners being able to mix and also have a greater potential for torture and abuse.

The government, on the other hand, says the new prisons are needed to break-up terrorist groups who currently live in dormitories of up to 100 inmates where intimidation is easy.

(DPA)