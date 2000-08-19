Zimbabwe's White Farmers Step Cautiously Into Fields

TEHRAN Zimbabwe's white commercial farmers were cautiously stepping into their fields Saturday to prepare for next season's crops, most still unsure if their farms face seizure under the government's controversial land reform program, AFP reported from Harare.

"Last week was decision week for us," said one tobacco farmer.

"Everything we have is in our farm, so we finally decided we couldn't give up." Tobacco crops need to be planted by early September, leaving little time to prepare the ground and no time to wait for the government to decide which farms it wants to resettle with poor blacks, the farmer said.

The farmer, whose land lies about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Harare, said veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation war were still occupying some of her land, but so far the veterans had allowed some work to progress.

The farmer spoke on condition of anonymity, saying she receives death threats from the veterans almost every day, and that the threats increase when her family speaks to reporters.

Since February, war veterans have led forcible occupations of white-owned farms to push the government into speeding up the land reform program. The occupations have led to at least seven deaths, many beatings, and other forms of intimidation.

Several farmers said they are budgeting only one week at a time, buying what they need to last a few days and then reassessing the situation when they run out.

"It's very hand-to-mouth," another farmer said. "But you can't last that way for long." Few farmers are willing to obtain the large bank loans they usually need to buy fertilizer, seed, and other supplies unless they know that they will be able to harvest their crop and pay off the debt.

Interest rates in Zimbabwe are about 50 percent.

According to some estimates, white farmers own 70 percent of Zimbabwe's most productive land. Under the current land reform scheme, the government can seize the land without payment and resettle it with poor blacks.

On Friday, the government published a list of 229 farms that it plans to seize, bringing the total number of farms identified for resettlement to 1,033.

More than 2,000 farms remain to be identified for seizure before the rainy season begins in November, leaving uncertain the fate of most of Zimbabwe's 4,500 white farms.

Under the program, individual farmers have 30 days to contest the government's decision to seize their land. Those complaints then pass several bureaucratic mechanisms until they land at the administrative court, which has the final say on whether the land can be seized.

The lengthy bureaucratic proceedings, on top of the logistics of resettling so much land, has led the opposition and black commercial farmers to criticize the government's goal as unrealistic.

The government plans to resettle five million hectares (12.5 million acres) of commercial farmland by November.

Nonetheless, the Zimbabwe Tobacco Association and the Commercial Farmers Union were trucking in fuel to keep tractors running, while most of Zimbabwe especially the cities grapples with a severe fuel shortage.

Although many farmers were cautiously pressing forward with their work, few sounded hopeful.

"I think the most common emotion among farmers is sadness, sadness that what once was beautiful is being destroyed," one farmer said. "May be destroyed," another interjected.

