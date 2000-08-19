Burns Crashes Out in Finland

JYVASKYLA, Finland World championship leader Richard Burns crashed out of the rally of Finland on Saturday.

The British driver rolled his Subaru just after the finish of the 30.3km opening stage on the second day. His car was beyond immediate repair.

Burns, second overall overnight behind Finn Marcus Gronholm, hurt his neck in the accident but his condition was not thought to be serious. He was given attention by team physiotherapists.

Peugeot driver Gronholm held a 37.1 seconds lead over Finnish compatriot Harri Rovanpera in a privately-entered Toyota after the section.

Toni Gardemeister of Finland failed to start the stage after fuel pump problems in is seat. He was in 10th place at the time of his retirement.

(Reuter)