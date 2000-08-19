Esteghlal Wins Again to Stay Atop Azadegan

TEHRAN Esteghlal of Tehran retained its leadership in Iran's first division Azadegan League after it rallied to gain its third consecutive victory of the season over Esteghlal-e Shahrdari of Rasht on Friday.

Shahrdari scored the first goal in the 27th minute on the splendid performance of striker Saeid Bayat. But the blues came from behind shortly afterward to tame the namesakes 6-1.

Reigning champion Piroozi of Tehran also enjoyed a victory earlier in the day.

The reds, who have been the underdog since their unexpectedly bad start to the season, won over Foulad of Ahvaz on Behrouz Rahbarifar's 30th minute penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, in another action on Friday, Paas of Tehran and Shiraz's Barq managed to tie at 1-1.

Paas kicked off aggressively and went ahead in the 20th minute, when Majid Norouzi headed in a well crossed curve by star striker Rassoul Khatibi. But, the greens were then under intense pressure during the second half, when Barq's striker Mahdi Shiri scored the equalizer on a left-footed free-kick in the 68th minute.

Another winner on Friday was Paykan of Tehran. Paykan, which was recently taken over by Iran's giant car manufacturing company Iran Khodro from its previous sponsor German Opel, snatched its first victory of the season at Tractor Sazi of Tabriz. Paykan's goals came in the 6th and 67th minutes by Ali Baghmisheh and Mohammad Salek, respectively.

In Isfahan, Sepahan struggled past its archrival home team Zob Ahan 2-1.

Only five minutes after Bayat's opener, Esteghlal's newly signed defender Mahdi Hasheminassab scored his first goal for home on a spectacular header.

Then it was Mahmoud Fekri's heavy volley to add another in the 40th minute.

In the 53rd minute, Esteghlal's striker Farhad Majidi converted a rebound by Shahrdari's goalie Majid Fardi to score the fourth.

Fardi failed to save the ball once again in the 60th minute, when Ahmad Mo'menzadeh scored through a difficult close angle.

But the work was a bit easier for Ali Samereh who tipped an easy ball into the net to beat Fardi four minutes later for the fifth.

Shahrdari, then, substituted the goalie to prevent more goals after the fifth one was scored.

But the new goalie also proved vulnerable and it was Mo'menzadeh again who added to the Shahrdari's woes five minutes before the final whistle.

(IRNA)