Gibbs and Williams Admit to Cash Offers
August 20, 2000 - 0:0
JOHANNESBURG South African cricketers Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams admitted on Saturday they had accepted an offer of cash from disgraced former captain Hansie Cronje to fix a one-day international in India.
The players made the confession before the United Cricket Board (UCB) Disciplinary Commission into the match-fixing scandal involving Cronje and the South African team.
(Reuter)
The players made the confession before the United Cricket Board (UCB) Disciplinary Commission into the match-fixing scandal involving Cronje and the South African team.
(Reuter)