Fish Culture in Iran

Part 1 Fish Culture in Paddy Fields --With a mind into finding more efficient technologies in utilizing the country's vast paddy fields and scarce water resources for raising food, fish culture in paddy fields is taken as one of the considerations. Fish culture in paddy fields has been, therefore, experimented for the past few years.

The idea is being followed zealously by T. Ranjbar a pioneering expert in this field at IFRO who ambitiously supports the effort behind this scheme.

About 100 hectares of rice field is reportedly under experimental fish cultivation. One of the results indicates per hectare production of 300 to 500kg of carp seed and a 10% increase in paddy during the rice cultivation period; a production of 750 to 1000kg of fish and duck is the result of extending activity into the paddy post-harvest period of the fall; in addition, a production of 5.5 to 8 tons of rainbow trout in the winter is also recorded.

Leather From Sturgeon Skin Sturgeons and caviar have been two inseparable words for many generations.

These creatures should, hopefully, not take it as an insult, if to say they get their fame for their precious roes rather than their not so beautiful appearance! Now, theses fishes are realized to have skin good enough to be converted into commercially valuable leather.

Fish Processing Department of Mazandaran Fisheries Research Center initiated a series of trials in tanning sturgeon skin. The results were encouraging and some tanners looked into it as a new opportunity.

The sturgeon leather is reportedly marketed on small scale for various purposes.

