IMF Sees Watchdog by April, Wants Limited Scope

WASHINGTON A watchdog office for the much-criticized International Monetary Fund should be up and running by next April, but the fund wants tough restrictions on what the new evaluation agency will be allowed to do.

IMF documents released on Friday said the new independent Evaluation Office should not investigate active IMF lending programs to member states or look at policies under active discussion by the IMF board.

"There is broad agreement that the EVO must avoid interfering with ongoing operational activities, or micro-managing responsibilities in the institution," said a statement from IMF Managing Director Horst Koehler, who chaired an Aug. 3 board meeting reviewing the watchdog proposal.

"Policies and procedures under active discussion in the fund and current fund programs would not therefore be appropriate areas for EVO evaluation... the issue will be reviewed again before final decisions on the EVO are made." The IMF, set up to rebuild the world financial system after World War II, came in for fierce criticism during the world financial crisis of 1997-99, accused of recommending inappropriate polices to countries teetering on the edge of financial disaster.

It says it changed tack promptly to respond to those complaints and points to a remarkable turnaround in most of the countries swept into the crisis as proof that policies worked.

Checks and Balances An independent watchdog, part of a drive to increase transparency at the global lender, could provide a new set of checks and balances on IMF activities.

But its strength will depend on the scope of its investigations and recommendations.

The World Bank, the IMF's sister organization, already has an independent assessment unit, which earlier this year accused the bank of ignoring its own guidelines when it approved a controversial resettlement loan to China.

China refused to accept new conditions and announced it would fund the project without World Bank help.

If an IMF watchdog could not investigate "current fund programs," it would not be able to look into sensitive projects until after a lending program was complete.

The IMF has already commissioned several independent assessments into specific areas, including surveillance, research and lending programs for poor countries.

The IMF documents said the board would report on the evaluation office to the IMF's policy making International Monetary and Finance Council in Prague next month.

The office, with a staff of up to 11 people, should be operational before the IMFC meets in Washington in April 2001, the IMF added.

It would be operationally independent and should report directly to the IMF's executive board, which is responsible for day-to-day decisions on IMF loans and policy.

"Directors viewed the evo as an important complement to the overall review and evaluation work undertaken in the fund which would enable the institution to better absorb lessons for improvements in its future work," Koehler said.

"Directors considered that the EVO should primarily cover issues related to general policies and their implementation, comparative cross-country analyses, and completed country operations." The IMF said it was also asking members of the public to comment by E-mail on its proposals for an evaluations office.

(Reuter)