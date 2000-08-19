Official: Iran to Export Gas to Turkey Next Year

ASTARA, Gilan Province Chief of the country's north and northwest oil pipelines, Rouzbeh Lotfalian, Friday said that exports of gas to Turkey could possibly start by the second half of the next Iranian year (starting March 21, 2001) at an initial annual volume of 3 billion cubic meters. Speaking to reporters in the course of an inspection tour of ongoing construction to lay the second northwest pipeline, he said that Iran is capable of increasing its projected annual gas exports to Turkey by up to 10 billion cubic meters.

A second main high-pressure gas pipeline connected to Tabriz via Zanjan is now being constructed and will become functional by the second half of the next year. He further remarked that a pressure booster station now being constructed in Tabriz, with a daily export capacity of 60 million cubic meters of gas for household and industrial use, will also be functional next year.

Moreover, Lotfalian said that to date two booster pressure stations for the first pipeline going from the north to Tabriz (northwest) have already been completed, and that the Sarab station will become functional by late September this year.

Once the high pressure pipeline starts operating gas transfers will double to at least 20 million cubic meters per day, he said.

He put the amount needed for the completion of each station, both in hard currency and in rial, at $20 million and Rls.20 billion, adding that all stages of construction have been carried out by Iranian experts with the Ukrainian party only exercising supervision. Lotfalian said maximum daily gas consumption in the three provinces of East, West Azarbaijan and Ardebil stood at 13 to 14 million cubic meters, leaving about 6 to 7 million cubic meters of gas possible for export per day.

Underlining Iran's potential for exporting gas through its northwestern provinces, he said that the installations in such provinces are highly equipped to handle any requirement for gas export.

(IRNA)