Syria to Set Up Private Banks, Stock Market

DAMASCUS Syria will soon establish private banks and will for the first time ever set up a stock market, economic officials said on Saturday.

They said Parliament Speaker Abdel-Qader Qadourah on Saturday asked parliamentary committees on constitutional and legislative affairs and financial regulation to prepare the necessary studies on the establishment of private banks and a stock market.

"The Parliament speaker asked the two committees to finalize their studies at the nearest time possible to present these studies before Parliament for approval," one source said.

He said the establishment of private banks and a stock market would be "a response to the requirements of developing the national economy and the country's economic interests." He added, "I expect the establishment of private banks and the stock market to be officially approved very soon as legislators have already prepared studies on these matters but were not approved before." Private banks were nationalized when the Baath Party took power in the late 1960s. Since then all banks in the country have been owned, operated and managed by the government.

The establishment of a stock market has been a pressing demand from the private sector and foreign investors.

(Reuter)