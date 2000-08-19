Only Non-Oil Exports Can Save Economy

TEHRAN Foreign capital has complete guarantee for investment in Iran and all necessary steps are gradually being taken for cooperation with investors abroad, said Alinaqi Khamoushi, a former Majlis deputy.

In an interview with the TEHRAN TIMES, Khamoushi expressed his views about the present economic/political condition in the Islamic Republic.

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines Chairman Khamoushi responded to a question to the effect that during the last three years, three elections have been held in which conservatives faced humiliating defeat.

Why? "One should not be surprised as one faction had been in power for 18 years; the nation wanted a change," said Khamoushi. "But this does not mean that the other faction (conservatives) has disappeared from the political scene. This change also reminds that one person or a group of people cannot remain in their posts for a long time. It not acceptable from a social point of view," replied Khamoushi who was Majlis deputy in the Fourth Majlis.

"If the faction would have changed faces in key posts, such an upheaval would not have taken place," he noted.

"The new faction came to power through promises of making positive changes in society." He added that if they did not bring positive changes in all aspects of society, they would have to face the same fate as their predecessors.

"It is the duty of the government to invest energy for creating more and more job opportunities so that the people would not be misguided," said the former head of the Foundation for the Oppressed.

In response to another question, Khamoushi said, "The Sixth Majlis has a large number of new faces; it will take some time for them to address common people's problems... To revive our economy, 750,000 new jobs must be created every year during the Third Five-Year Plan.

Three hundred million rials are needed to create each job." "We can't depend only on oil for hard currency income because of its price uncertainty; we have to explore all possible avenues for non-oil exports," he said.

"One of the means of attracting hard currency income is to cooperate with foreign countries to attract foreign investment," he said.

For that, we have to amend our laws to satisfy foreign investors.

One dollar of foreign investment is equal to 100 dollars of crude oil income." For domestic investment we have to create a healthy atmosphere in the country, he said.

When asked why people from the private sector do not go abroad along with President Seyed Mohammad Khatami during his official visits, he said, "As far as Mr. Khatami is concerned, he wants some of us to go along with him but there are some in his administration who do not share the same view. Anyway, I was with the president during his visit to China," Khamoushi said.

On the merger of the ministries, Khamoushi said, "It can be useful if the number of employees in merged ministries are reduced and the rest are given other productive jobs.

