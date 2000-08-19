Pakistani National Arrested in U.S. Over Argentine Embassy Bombing

TEHRAN U.S. police have arrested a Pakistani national whom the Argentinean authorities suspect of having been behind the bombing of a Jewish center and the Embassy of the Zionist regime in Buenos Aires.

According to Los Angeles police Mohammad Abbas Malek was arrested because he did not have a valid visa.

An Argentine Supreme Court official will travel to the United States to question a Malek suspected of involvement in the 1992 Israeli Embassy bombing, the court said Thursday.

Supreme Court Special Secretary Esteban Canevari is to interview Mohamed Abbas Malik, formerly a resident of Argentina and whom U.S. authorities detained in Los Angeles days ago as an illegal alien, AFP reported. The Zionist sources and the Zionist-sponsored media put the blame on Iran when the explosion took place without any evidence.

However, top Argentinean authorities announced in the past that Iran was not involved.

The arrest of Malek may shed some light on the issue. Sabotage against the U.S. and Zionist interests in various parts of the world are carried out by different groups who are victims of the U.S. and Zionist atrocities. The U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and its military base in Saudi Arabia were blasted.

No one has been arrested for the blasts. The fingers are pointed at Bin Laden, the Saudi dissident billionaire who is residing in Afghanistan.

Even in some cases that the bombers have assumed repsonsiblity, the Zionists pointed fingers at Iran.

