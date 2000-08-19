Dear young readers,

No one likes to live in isolation. Solitude oppresses and distresses many. So solitude drives them to seek company.

It is only then they can be happy. Talk, laughter and other things a company can provide enliven one's mind and take him out of himself and make him feel one of the many, instead of considering himself as a separate entity, having a separate existence. Some people might have a wide circle of friends while the others may have just one or two.

We have to choose our friends like we would choose a book. The bond of friendship depends on the likes and dislikes of the two people. A person, however sel f-sufficient, definitely needs a friend. But friends are not easily available. Friendship is not one sided. As the saying goes The only way to have friend is to be one''. Here are some tips on how to make friends and gain their respect toward you.

Do not bring your self'' in any conversation. Keep it to minimum if necessary.

Never get out of temper in a company.

Give honest and sincere appreciation of other's good points when you come across it.

Be free and easy and make all the rest feel so.

Last but not the least, here is a saying by Benjamin Franklin: "Be slow in choosing a friend, slower still in changing." Good luck and be friendly to every body! Yours, Aunt Imelda