Letter From Readers Dear Aunt Imelda,

My sister is going to university in a couple of months, and we're really close together. All her friends are taking up too much of her time. Plus she always has to work. She tries to spend time with me when she can, but I wish she'd think of me first for a change instead of her friend. I would be very, very thankful if you would help me in this.

Farnaz Karimi 14-year-old From Karaj Dear Farnaz, Sister relationship are kind of funny.

Mostly because we all realize that sisters will always be sisters, I mean, while friends may come and go, sister are always there, usually completely supportive and will never really leave. Now, you are totally lucky to have a great relationship with your sister (some kids don't have it so lucky), so I'd say, take advantage of that and totally talk to her and let her know how you feel.

Let her know how much you need her. She'll be so happy to hear it from you. After you've told her all of that, suggest that may be you two should try and spend a little more time together.

See, it's not that she doesn't want to spend time with you or doesn't think of you first. So, I totally suggest once a week or so, get together, just the two of you, and do something super great together. Have a good time! Yours, Aunt Imelda Mistakes When a ruler makes a mistake, it Becomes the law of land. When a doctor makes a mistake, it Becomes his diagnosis. When an architect makes a mistake, It becomes his design. When an educationalist makes a mistake, It becomes a new principle.

When a scientist makes a mistake, It becomes a new invention.

When a tailor makes a mistake, it Becomes a new fashion. When a teacher makes a mistake, it Becomes a slip. When a student makes a mistake, It becomes a mistake.

