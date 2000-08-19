Malaysian Students Unwilling to Mix With Different Races: Report

TEHRAN Racial polarization is still a major problem at Malaysian universities with some students refusing to share rooms with those from different races, AFP reported.

The Sun newspaper quoted Mohamad Hafeez Abdul Samad, a students' representative at the University of Malaya, as saying about 10 percent of undergraduates refused to share rooms with different races.

Malays make up just over half the population, followed by Chinese and Indians.

Mohamad Hafeez was responding to a statement by National Unity Minister Zaharah Sulaiman, who described the situation as "unhealthy".

Mohamad Hafeez said students came from different backgrounds where they seldom mixed with other races.

"When they come to the university they bring their experiences and attitudes with them and continue with it in the university although the campus is a more liberal place," he said.

The student leader called for more awareness programs and joint activities to bring the races together.

Last month Lee Lam Thye, a member of the National Unity Advisory Panel, said racial divisions in schools and universities would threaten national unity unless they are addressed.

"With the exception of one or two universities, the others are not doing much in terms of encouraging students of different races to share accommodation in the campuses," he said.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said university authorities had been told students of different races should share accommodation.

He also announced plans to build more primary schools shared by children of the three major races to build better relations.

The "vision schools" will share a sports field, assembly hall and canteen but will have separate buildings for teaching in different languages.

