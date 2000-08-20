Payback Time for Chile's Tyrant Imminent

SANTIAGO The body of a 13-year-old boy who "disappeared" during former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime was buried here Saturday, as some 500 relatives and family supporters looked on. The bullet-riddled remains of Carlos Patricio Farina Oyarce, the youngest of the 1,198 victims officially listed as having disappeared during the Pinochet's rule, were entered at the memorial to disappeared prisoners in Santiago's public cemetery, reported AFP. The memorial consists of a marble wall engraved with the names of people who disappeared during Pinochet's dictatorship from 1973 to 1990. Farina's body was found June 30 in a shallow grave near Santiago's international airport, on a site where workers were clearing debris.

