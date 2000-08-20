Ansari: Enemies Unhappy With Success of Religious Management

SHAHR-E RAY, Tehran Province The deputy from Tehran in Majlis Hojjatoleslam Majid Ansari said here Saturday that the enemies of the Islamic Revolution are at work to prevent the country's religious bureaucrats from making a successful record.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce the new Governor of Shahr-e Ray, Behnam Pourheidari, Ansari (who also represents Tehran in the Experts Assembly), said that the world is now watching Islamic Iran to see how far its religious bureaucrats can run the affairs of society.

Stressing that the service of true executives of the Islamic system cannot be compared to any other in the world, he said to appraise the younger generation, who comprise 70 percent of the population, with the history of the revolution and ideals of the late Imam is not an easy task.

"It is a task which demands national determination and will," he said.

Pointing to a recently approved plan to establish a model township in the vicinity of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, he said that the universities that will be constructed within the township will bring back the former reputation of Shahr-e Ray as a prominent scientific and cultural center.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Tehran Province Governor General Mohammadreza Ayatollahi said that sustained progress and adequate security are prime responsibilities of officials of the Islamic Republic.

He said that development should permeate all aspects of society which, he said, are complementary, adding that no specific aspect should have priority over others.

Former governor of Shahr-e Ray, Hamidreza Shahbazi, was appointed to the post of governor of Karaj (west of Tehran) last week.

(IRNA)