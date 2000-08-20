Indian Deputy FM Meets Kharrazi

TEHRAN India's visiting Deputy Foreign Minister K.V. Rajan who is in Tehran for talks with the Iranian officials in a meeting with Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi on Saturday termed Iran-India relations quite friendly and cordial.

He further called for increasing the exchange of delegations between the two countries.

Pointing to the agreements reached in the 11th session of the Irano-Indian Joint Economic Commission, Kharrazi said the economic ties between Iran and India are following an increasingly positive trend and the commonalties enjoyed by the two countries have contributed to the mutual cooperation.

Stressing the fact that Iran and India are planning to secure the regional and continental interests in the new century, Kharrazi emphasized the prime importance of the consultations between both nations as a way to achieve these ideals.

India's Rajan voiced his country's readiness to regularly hold negotiations with Iranian authorities to discuss issues of mutual interest saying that both Iran and India consider the Asian culture and civilization as a major topic in the discussions on the international developments.

The Indian official called for improved relations between Iran and India and elaborated on the attitudes adopted by his country as for the latest developments in the subcontinent.

(IRNA)