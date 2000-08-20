Iranian Diplomats Due in Netherlands for Training

TEHRAN A group of 20 young Iranian diplomats will travel this weekend to the Netherlands in order to attend a one-month training course at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague, a fax from the Netherlands Embassy said here yesterday.

The course, which includes a visit to the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels, will focus on the cooperation between the countries of the European Union. Besides the political and institutional aspects, emphasis will be given to economic questions.

During his successful visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran last June, the Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs Jozias van Aartsen offered this course to his Iranian counterpart, Kamal Kharrazi.

The amount of money involved from the Dutch side is approximately $100,000.

Most of the Iranian diplomats selected for the course are presently working at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Others are posted at Iranian embassies in European capitals.

