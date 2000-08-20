Culture Ministry Issues Warning Against Qeseh-ye Zendegi Weekly

TEHRAN Press Department of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in a statement Saturday warned the Qeseh-ye Zendegi weekly of its unjust performance.

The warning came after the weekly published materials insulting the public opinion and the press in its edition number 128. The warning was served on Ahmad Asadi, managing director of the Qeseh-ye Zendegi in the day.

The weekly's managing director said he had called for collection of all the previously distributed copies of his weekly, banned from publication hereafter, the statement read.

The communique concluded by saying that it had times and again warned the periodical ,either orally or in writing, of its bad operation.

(IRNA)