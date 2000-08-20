Plans at Hand to Protect Endangered Lagoons

BANDAR ANZALI, Gilan Province Director of National Office for the Protection of Lagoons, Hossein Serajzadeh said here on Saturday plans are at hand to help revive the lagoons hard hit by severe drought conditions.

He said Iran has 236 lagoons and his office has drawn up plans in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to revive the lagoons from threats posed by drought. Serajzadeh said plans are compatible with the endemic situation of every particular lagoon and will soon be implemented in several lagoons on a test basis and eventually cover all the lagoons. He said the drought and the environment pollution have brought about catastrophic conditions in several lagoons to the extent that several of them are on the verge of destruction.

Serajzadeh said that production level of every hectare of lagoons is $15,000 a year while that of every hectare of forest is about $2,000. Every hectare of farmland yields about $200-300 a year.

Meanwhile, Tehran-based UN official in charge of Development Program (UNDP) Mahdi Kambiab said that disposal of chemical and household wastes on the one hand and drought on the other have caused dangerous situation for Bandar-Anzali lagoon in northern Iran. Kamiab said the UNEP will implement plans in Iran from 2002 to prevent destruction of the lagoons.

(IRNA)