Afghan Given Life Sentence for Murder in Dubai

TEHRAN A court in the Persian Gulf emirate of Dubai has sentenced an Afghan to life imprisonment for strangling an Azerbaijani woman during a robbery, newspapers reported Sunday.

R.A.A., 29, was convicted of strangling Dela Goliva, 40, with a pair of trousers in a violent struggle after which he robbed her of 900 dollars, a mobile phone and jewellery, AFP quoted the Gulf News as saying.

After neighbors had complained of the stench coming from the woman's flat, police investigations led to the Afghan, whose fingerprints and blood type matched those found in the apartment, the paper said.

