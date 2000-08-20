ETA Blamed as Car Bomb Kills Two Spanish Civil Guards

MADRID A policewoman and her male colleague were killed Sunday when a bomb believed planted by the Basque separatist ETA organization blew apart their car near the northern town of Huesca.

The two officers, members of the civil guard, were blown in the air by the force of the explosion.

The 32-year-old woman, Irene Fernandez, was killed instantly, and her 22-year-old colleague Jose Angel de Jesus died of his injuries on the way to hospital.

The blast, in the 500-population village of Sallent de Gallego, came hours after police arrested three persons in a series of raids on apartments believed to be connected with the ETA.

Police seized pistols, grenades, bombs and 20 kilos of explosives in raids on six apartments in the Basque provincial capital Vitoria.

Sunday's blast was considered a possible revenge act, police said.

(DPA)