German Airplane Lands at Baghdad Airport

TEHRAN A German airplane landed at Baghdad's Saddam International Airport Sunday with UN authorization to pick up a sick Swedish citizen, AFP quoted the official INA news agency as reporting.

The Learjet touched down at 12:20 pm. (0820 GMT) with three passengers, becoming the second foreign flight in as many days to land at the airport after it was reopened following a 10-year hiatus because of international sanctions, INA said.

The German pilot of the jet, Norbert Fleischmass, told reporters at the airport that the plane had been charted by the German aid agency Hilfe, meaning help, to take on board a sick Swedish citizen currently in Baghdad.

Fleischmass said that the UN Sanctions Committee had authorized the jet's flight from Turkey.

"The trip passed off without any problem," the pilot said, adding that the jet would leave Baghdad later Sunday for Turkey en route to Germany.

The identity of Fleischmass' three passengers or the Swede was not disclosed.

