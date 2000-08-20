Japan-N.Korea Talks to Kick Off This Week in Tokyo

TOKYO Japanese and North Korean officials will meet in Tokyo this week after months of delay to discuss resuming diplomatic relations, but few expect a breakthrough with the historic foes still far apart on key issues.

Despite Pyongyang's recent efforts to shake off its cold war isolation, most visibly through an easing of tensions with rival South Korea and diplomatic overtures with Washington, its ties with Tokyo have shown little improvement, analysts said.

"They don't seem to be in any hurry to improve relations with Japan," said Shinya Kato, an analyst at the Tokyo-based Radiopress news agency, which specializes in monitoring North Korean broadcasts.

He said while Pyongyang has drastically changed its attitude towards South Korea, it may even have stepped up its harsh rhetoric towards Tokyo.

The North Korean delegation is due to arrive in Tokyo on Monday for two days of talks scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

A courtesy call on Japanese Foreign Minister Yohei Kono is planned for Tuesday.

In April, for the first time in seven years, Japanese and North Korean officials met in Pyongyang to discuss normalizing ties, but these ended without agreement.

A second round was scheduled for May but was postponed at North Korea's request, partly due to disagreement over key issues.

