Pope Warns Youths Against Meaningless, Easy Life

ROME Pope John Paul II on Sunday warned the younger generation against the illusions of an easy life as he rejoined hundreds of thousands of participants in the 15th World Youth Day celebration, AFP reported.

He called on the younger generation to sacrifice themselves "for others, as Christ has done" at a mass celebrated before hundreds of thousands of followers. The mass ended overnight vigils at the Tor Vergata University campus which began late Saturday with an appeal from the Pope to young people worldwide to defend peace and fight famine, illiteracy and unemployment.

The pontiff, 80, who spent the night at his summer residence at nearby Castel Gandolfo, returned to the campus by helicopter in the early morning.

"Our society desperately needs this sign (the Eucharist), and young people need it even more so, tempted as they often are by the illusion of an easy and comfortable life, by drugs and pleasure-seeking, only to find themselves in a spiral of despair, meaninglessness and violence," said the Pope during the colorfully staged mass, assisted by 600 Bishops and other clergy. Turning to Christ "is the way of justice, solidarity and commitment to building a society and future worthy of the human person" at the start of the third millennium, he told his audience which included Italian President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, Prime Minister Giuliano Amato and other political leaders.

On Saturday he had warned youths not to let themselves be turned into tools of violence and destruction in the new millennium.

"You will defend peace, paying the price in your person if need be" to avoid a repetition of last century's violence, he said.

He also called on young people not to resign themselves "to a world where other human beings die of hunger, remain illiterate and have no work." "You will defend life at every moment of its development," he had said, reiterating his opposition to abortion.

"You will strive with all your strength to make this earth ever more livable for all people."