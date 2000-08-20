Russian Church Canonizes Tsar but Public Disapproves

MOSCOW The Russian Orthodox Church declared Russia's last tsar a martyr and saint on Sunday for dying at the hands of enemies of the church, a Bolshevik firing squad.

Patriarch Alexiy II, dressed in white and gold and wearing a crown encircled with icons, led a service that lasted several hours in Moscow's towering cathedral of Christ the Savior, rebuilt on the spot where the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin tore it down.

A church council decided last week to canonize the family and hundreds of others who it said had died for their belief in the church in the face of Soviet repression. Nicholas and his family were shot by Bolshevik revolutionaries in 1918.

"God soothe the souls of the dead slaves, sufferers and penitents of the 20th century who are unified with their church the dead and killed Emperor Nicholas, Empress Alexandra, Tsarevitch Alexei and Princesses Olga, Tatyana, Maria, Anastasia," Alexiy chanted.

The Soviet Union vilified Nicholas was a bloody autocrat who repressed his nation.

Many independent historians criticize the Tsar for overseeing the 1905 "Bloody Sunday" massacre by imperial guards, who opened fire on peaceful strikers carrying his portrait, an event seen as contributing to the revolution.

A recent poll showed that many Russians continue to view the tsar with some hostility. The Vtsiom survey showed 46 percent disapproved of his canonization while 31 percent backed it and 23 percent were uncertain.

At the service, supporters stood, as is traditional in orthodox services, women in plain kerchiefs and many holding icons of the imperial family, who were shot in the Urals mountain town of Yekaterinburg, months after the 1917 October Revolution.

(Reuter)