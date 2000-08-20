Separatist Chechnya Votes for Parliament Elections

MOSCOW Federal troops stepped up security across Chechnya on Sunday as elections got under way in the war-torn republic for a seat in Russia's State Duma Lower House of Parliament, AFP reported.

Separatist guerrillas had threatened to sabotage the vote, which includes 13 pro-Moscow candidates.

Moscow news reports said that 60 percent of Russia's military had already cast their votes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin loyalist Amin Osmayev and the local head of the pro-Moscow Unity Party Lecha Magamedov are seen as the two front-runners in the poll.

The Chechen seat to the Duma has been vacant since Russian troops withdrew in defeat from the North Caucasus province following the 1994-96 war, which claimed an estimated 80,000 lives.

Russian troops stormed back into the republic last October in a self-declared "anti-terrorist" operation, which has unravelled into a ruthless guerrilla war.

ITAR-TASS reported that rebels attacked nine polling stations on Sunday. One Russian soldier was reported hurt in the attacks.

