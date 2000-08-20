Six Egyptians Die in Killer Well

CAIRO Six men died in a disused well in southern Egypt after unidentified fumes overcame them one after another, police said on Sunday. They said Ahmed Mohamed Mubarak, 22, from the village of Hegaza in Qena, 500 km (310 miles) south of Cairo, fainted from pungent odors while climbing down the well on Thursday in an attempt to get it to work again after seven years out of use.

His brother Youssef, 20, climbed down to rescue him but also passed out and fell into the water at the bottom. A neighbor followed him, and met the same fate, only to be followed by his brother. Two other villagers then climbed down the well to their deaths.

(Reuter)