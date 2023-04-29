Iraqi president holds high-level meetings in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid met on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

President Abdul Latif Rashid visited Tehran on Saturday morning.



The two presidents discussed avenues for expanding cooperation. In a joint press conference, Raisi said that they had good negotiations and held talks on different issues.

Describing Baghdad-Tehran ties as strategic, the Iranian president said that the level of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries stands at more than $10 billion, which can be increased more, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Iraq and Iran cooperate in infrastructure, water, electricity, gas, and energy sectors in a way to use the existing capacities that can meet both nations’ demands, he added.

He further pointed to a security memorandum of understanding signed last year between the two neighboring states, noting that the MOU is in place and will help establish security in the region.



The two presidents also held a joint meeting attended by delegations from Iran and Iraq. In the meeting, Raisi said improvement of relations between Iran and Iraq is not pleasing to the enemies.

“Iran and Iraq will expand their interactions according to the interests of the two countries in the region. Strengthening and consolidating relations between Tehran and Baghdad will benefit the region in addition to securing the interests of the two nations,” he added.

At the meeting, the president of Iraq emphasized his country's interest in expanding relations with the Islamic Republic and stated that the two countries have diverse capacities to expand economic, political, cultural cooperation and trade exchanges.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Rashid visited Iran at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Raisi.